Jewellery Cabinet with Mirror/LED Lights - Black - 37.5x10x67cm

Keep your jewellery and perfumes discreetly and elegantly stored away with this stylish mirror jewellery cabinet with LED lights! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Made of engineered wood, the jewellery cabinet is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Ample storage space: The storage mirror offers 2 drawers and plenty of hooks, hangers and shelves to keep your jewellery neatly organised and within reach. Practical mirror: With a practical mirror, this jewellery organiser is great for getting ready and applying make-up. Considerate protection: The jewellery storage has a lockable door and comes with 2 keys to ensure the safety of your items. Also, the soft fabric cover inside not only adds elegance but also protects your beloved jewellery from scratches. Convenient LED lights: Located at the top inside, the LED lights automatically turn on when the door opens to help you find your jewellery. Space-saving design: Hang the mirror jewellery box over the door with the included hooks or mount it on the wall to save floor space. Good to know:Screws for wall mounting are included. 3 AA batteries are required but not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood, glass, fabric (100% polyester) . Filling material: Foam . Overall dimensions: 37.5 x 10 x 67 cm (W x D x H) . Lockable design . Assembly required: Yes