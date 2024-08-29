LED Bathroom Mirror - 50x50cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This stylish LED bathroom mirror is meant to be an essential part of your bathroom. IP65 rated: The vanity mirror complies with the IP65 standards, which is waterproof and suitable for any washroom. Convenient USB interface: The LED mirror has a USB interface, making it very convenient to use. Easy installation: The makeup mirror also includes hooks for you to complete installation. Note:The product has a USB connector, but the certified 5V USB power source is not included. Important information - Material: Glass . Size: 50 x 50 cm (L x H) . Mirror thickness: 4 mm . USB cable length: 1.5 m . Voltage: 5 V . IP rating: IP65 . Delivery contains: . 1 x LED bathroom mirror . 3 x Hook . 2 x Clip

This stylish LED bathroom mirror is meant to be an essential part of your bathroom. IP65 rated: The vanity mirror complies with the IP65 standards, which is waterproof and suitable for any washroom. Convenient USB interface: The LED mirror has a USB interface, making it very convenient to use. Easy installation: The makeup mirror also includes hooks for you to complete installation. Note:The product has a USB connector, but the certified 5V USB power source is not included. Important information - Material: Glass . Size: 50 x 50 cm (L x H) . Mirror thickness: 4 mm . USB cable length: 1.5 m . Voltage: 5 V . IP rating: IP65 . Delivery contains: . 1 x LED bathroom mirror . 3 x Hook . 2 x Clip

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.