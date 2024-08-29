Set of 2 Mirrors - Black Metal - 100x40cm

These wall mirrors are a perfect addition to your indoor room, creating a lasting impression! Wall-mounted function: The mirror can be wall-mounted that you can maximise your space and keep the area clean. Multiple uses: Served as a dressing mirror, a makeup mirror, and a decorative mirror, you can add flair to your space by decorating the mirror in your bedroom, closet, hallway, living room, bathroom and vanity. Easy installation: Thanks to its hook design, placing this hallway mirror in your desired spot is easy and quick. Timeless design: This intricately crafted square mirror, featuring its sleek lines and smooth edges, adds a conventional and classic touch to your home decor. Good to know:This product contains 2 mirrors (100 x 40 cm), which can be hung next to each other for a total size of 200 x 40 cm. Important information - Frame colour: Black . Material: Metal, glass . Size: 100 x 40 cm (L x W) . Glass thickness: 3 mm . Features mounting hooks . Delivery contains: . 2 x Wall mirror