Marketplace.
image 1 of Set of 2 Round Mirrors - 40cm
image 1 of Set of 2 Round Mirrors - 40cmimage 2 of Set of 2 Round Mirrors - 40cmimage 3 of Set of 2 Round Mirrors - 40cmimage 4 of Set of 2 Round Mirrors - 40cmimage 5 of Set of 2 Round Mirrors - 40cm

Set of 2 Round Mirrors - 40cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£45.99

£45.99/each

Set of 2 Round Mirrors - 40cm
Add a pinch of minimalistic aesthetic to your bedroom, living room or dressing room with our practical wall mirror! Decorated with this mirror, your room will get a spacious look and feel. The mirror edge is ground to give it a clean look. You can also buy multiple mirrors and arrange them in a decorative pattern. Thanks to the included accessories, the mirror can be easily mounted. Important information - Material: Glass . Diameter: 40 cm . Delivery includes 2 mirrors, 2 screws and 2 expansion screws

View all Ornaments & Room Decoration

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here