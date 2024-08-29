Mirror - Solid Wood Acacia - 70x50cm

This mirror with a wooden frame is a perfect decoration for your home. Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. The solid acacia wood frame gives the mirror a rustic charm while ensuring durability. Wall-mounted design: The cosmetic mirror can be wall-mounted, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection when standing in front of it. Wide applications: You can use the wall-mounted mirror to decorate your bedroom, hallway, living room, bathroom, and any other place you need to add brilliance. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with a natural finish, engineered wood, glass . Dimensions: 70 x 50 x 2.5 cm (L x W x T)