Garden Mirror - Sand Iron - 100x45cm

The garden mirror will be a quirky and attractive addition to outdoor space. The mirror is made of durable iron with a rust effect, which will give an antique appearance. It can be used to highlight a garden feature by reflecting it in the mirror, or use it to deflect light into a dark corner. A mirror in the garden is a creative way to enhance the look, and make the garden look bigger. Thanks to the pre-drilled hole on its top, the decorative mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Important information - Colour: Sand . Material: Iron, glass . Dimensions: 100 x 45 cm (L x W) . Thickness: 3.5 cm . Suitable for outdoor use . Assembly required: No