Round Mirror - Black Iron - 60cm

This round mirror is great for adding light into a dark corner or creating an interesting focal point. Stable and sturdy frame: The indoor mirror is made of durable iron with a rust effect, which will give an antique appearance. Multiple usage: It can be used to highlight a house feature by reflecting it in the mirror, or use it to deflect light into a dark corner. A mirror in the house is a creative way to enhance the look, and make your room look bigger. Easy to mount design: Thanks to the pre-drilled hole on its top, the decorative mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Iron, glass . Dimensions: 60 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . Suitable for indoor use . Assembly required: No