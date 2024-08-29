Door Mirror - Gold - 40x80cm

Add a touch of minimalistic aesthetic to your home decor with this practical door mirror! It's suitable for bedroom, living room, corridor, anywhere a mirror might be needed. Stable and sturdy frame: The aluminium frames ensure sturdiness and stability. Adjustable height: The included over-the-door hooks allow different heights from the top of the door to ensure you can get the perfect view of yourself. Space-saving function: By placing it over the door or on the wall, the dressing mirror with its simple and precise design can help save space. Easy installation: No assembly required. With included two hooks, you can hang the classic wall mirror over your door with ease. Important information - Colour: Gold . Material: Aluminium, glass, metal . Size: 40 x 80 cm (W x H) . Frame thickness: 1,5 cm . Glass thickness: 3 mm . Assembly required: No . Delivery contains: . 1 x Door mirror . 2 x Hook