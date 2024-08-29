Marketplace.
image 1 of Arched Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 70x30cm
image 1 of Arched Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 70x30cmimage 2 of Arched Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 70x30cmimage 3 of Arched Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 70x30cmimage 4 of Arched Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 70x30cmimage 5 of Arched Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 70x30cm

Arched Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 70x30cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£89.99

£89.99/each

Arched Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 70x30cm
The garden mirror will be a quirky and attractive addition to outdoor space. The mirror is made of durable iron with a rust effect, which will give an antique appearance. It can be used to highlight a garden feature by reflecting it in the mirror, or use it to deflect light into a dark corner. A mirror in the garden is a creative way to enhance the look, and make the garden look bigger. Thanks to the pre-drilled hole on its top, the decorative mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Iron, glass . Dimensions: 70 x 30 cm (L x W) . Thickness: 3 cm . Suitable for outdoor use . Assembly required: No

View all Garden Décor

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here