Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 40x2.5cm

The round garden mirror will be a quirky and attractive addition to outdoor space. The mirror frame is made of iron, making it durable and stable. The decorative tree design making it suitable for outdoors. It can be used to highlight a garden feature by reflecting it in the mirror, or use it to deflect light into a dark corner. A mirror in the garden is a creative way to enhance the look, and make the garden look bigger. Thanks to the pre-drilled hole on its top, the decorative mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Iron, glass . Dimensions: 40 x 2.5 cm (Diameter x T) . Suitable for outdoor use . Assembly required: No