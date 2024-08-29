Wall Mirror Black 60x100 cm Rectangle Iron

Add a touch of minimalistic aesthetic to your home decor with this practical wall mirror! Wall-mounted design: The mirror can be wall-mounted vertically or horizontally as per your preference, which makes it especially suitable for rooms with limited space. Durable material: The wall-mounted mirror is made of glass with a powder-coated frame which ensures stability and durability. Clear image: The glass mirror face provides a clear image. So, you can enjoy a beautiful and natural reflection. Wide applications: You can use the hanging mirror to decorate your bedroom, hallway, living room, bathroom, and any other place you need to add brilliance. Important information - Mirror: . Material: Glass . Size: 60 x 100 cm (L x H) . Thickness: 1.5 cm . Frame: . Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated iron . Width (outer): 16 mm . Width (inner): 8 mm . With explosion-proof film on the back . Installation: Vertical and horizontal . Assemble required: Yes