Round Mirror - Sand Iron - 40cm

This round mirror is great for adding light into a dark corner or creating an interesting focal point. Stable and sturdy frame: The indoor mirror frame is made of iron, making it durable and stable. Multiple usage: It can be used to highlight a house feature by reflecting it in the mirror, or use it to deflect light into a dark corner. A mirror in the house is a creative way to enhance the look, and make your room look bigger. Easy to mount design: Thanks to the pre-drilled hole on its top, the decorative mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Decorative design: The decorative flower design will be an attractive addition to indoor space. Important information - Colour: Sand . Material: Iron, glass . Dimensions: 40 x 3 cm (Diameter x T) . Suitable for indoor use . Assembly required: No