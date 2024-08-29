Round Garden Mirror - Black Iron - 60x4cm

The round garden mirror will be a quirky and attractive addition to outdoor space. The mirror frame is made of iron, making it durable and stable. It can be used to highlight a garden feature by reflecting it in the mirror, or use it to deflect light into a dark corner. A mirror in the garden is a creative way to enhance the look, and make the garden look bigger. Thanks to the pre-drilled hole on its top, the decorative mirror can be easily mounted onto the wall. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Iron, glass . Dimensions: 60 x 4 cm (Diameter x T) . Suitable for outdoor use . Assembly required: No