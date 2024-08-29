Doormat Brown 60x80 cm

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Stop dirt and debris in your tracks with this doormat, an essential addition to any porch or mudroom! The front door mat is crafted from 100% polypropylene twisted heatset with velour surface, made to scrape dirt and debris directly off your shoes. A black border and the non-slip vinyl backing prevents moisture from leaking and keeps the mat in place. The overall neutral shade of the design lets it blend with a variety of decor styles. This welcome mat is perfect for inside entryways near the door, closets, laundry, or other high traffic indoor and covered outdoor areas. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: 100% PP twisted heatset, vinyl . Size: 60 x 80 cm (W x D) . Total weight: 2900 gr/sqm . Pile height: 7 mm . Total height: 9 mm . Velour surface . Non-slip backing

