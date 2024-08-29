Marketplace.
Doormat Striped Blue 60x80 cm

Stop dirt and debris in your tracks with this doormat, an essential addition to any porch or mudroom! The front door mat is crafted from 100% polypropylene with needle felt surface, made to scrape dirt and debris directly off your shoes. A black border and the non-slip vinyl backing prevents moisture from leaking and keeps the mat in place. The overall neutral shade of the design lets it blend with a variety of decor styles. This welcome mat is perfect for inside entryways near the door, closets, laundry, or other high traffic indoor and covered outdoor areas. Important information - Colour: Striped blue . Material: 100% PP, vinyl . Size: 60 x 80 cm (W x D) . Total weight: 2600 gr/sqm . Pile height: 6 mm . Total height: 8 mm . Needle felt surface . Non-slip backing

