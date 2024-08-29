Door Mat Dark Grey 100x300 cm Tufted Coir

Place this coir door mat on the floor in your entryway and keep dirt outside! Durable and natural material: This doormat is made from natural coir fibres that are great at trapping and removing dirt, mud, and other debris from shoes, helping to keep your floors clean. The coir mat is durable and able to withstand heavy foot traffic. Non-slip backing: The non-slip PVC backing provides an extra layer of stability and safety, ensuring that the front door mat stays firmly in place. Easy to clean and store: This entrance mat is easy to clean with a vacuum cleaner. It is also foldable and can be rolled up for easy storage. Wide applications: This floor mat is suitable for indoor and outdoor, such as in front of the porch, staircase, garden, garage, etc. Important information - Colour: Dark grey . Material: Coir, PVC . Size: 100 x 300 cm (W x L) . Thickness: 16 mm . PVC backing . Tufted . Suitable for indoor and outdoor use