Wine rack 67.5x25x60 cm Solid Wood Pine

Store, age and display your wine in style with this wooden wine rack! Solid pine wood: This wine shelf is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The wine shelf has 5 tiers that can hold up to 30 bottles of wine. Each tier can hold 6 bottles. Wave board design: The wave board design can make the cork wet to make the wine fresh. Wide applications: The wine bottle holder is suitable for the kitchen, pantry, cupboard, dining room, basement, countertop, bar or wine cellar, etc. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (not provided). Important information - Material: Solid pine wood (untreated) . Dimensions: 67.5 x 25 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Bottle holder size: 14 x 45 mm . Holds up to 30 bottles of wine (bottles not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here