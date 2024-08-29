Wine Cabinet Honey Brown 23x34x61 cm Solid Wood Pine

Store, age and display your wine in style with this wooden wine cabinet! It is perfect for wine aficionados. Natural material: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The wine cupboard provides ample storage space to store your wine. It is ideal for holding up to 10 bottles of wine. Sturdy frame: The wooden frame ensures sturdiness and stability. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Honey brown . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 23 x 34 x 61 cm (W x D x H) . Can accommodate up to 10 bottles . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here