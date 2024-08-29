Wine Cabinet 62x33x78.5 cm Rough Mango Wood

Store, age and display your wine in style with this rough mango wood wine cabinet! Solid mango wood is a tropical hardwood. It has the strength to bear the weight, and also stands the wear and tear of time. Additionally, the exquisite craftsmanship and beautiful wood grains make every piece of bottle cabinets slightly different from the next. The wooden wine cabinet can hold up to 16 bottles of wine. What's more, the powder-coated iron frame adds to the wine bottle cabinet's sturdiness and stability. Important note: The colours and wood grain may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Rough mango wood with a natural finish, powder-coated iron . Dimensions: 62 x 33 x 78.5 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here