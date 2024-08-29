Marketplace.
H&S Collection Wine rack for 6 Bottles Metal Brown and Black

No ratings yet
Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

£57.99

£57.99/each

This H&S Collection wine rack gives your bottles of wine a nice place in your interior. It has powder-coated metal racks and a wooden frame, and holds up to 6 bottles of wine. The wine holder is also an excellent choice as a gift for your wine-loving friends! Important information - Colour: Brown and black . Material: Powder-coated metal . Dimensions: 40 x 15 x 35 cm (W x D x H) . For 6 wine bottles . Wooden frame

