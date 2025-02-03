Marketplace.
Wine rack 50x40x180 cm Solid Reclaimed Wood

Wine rack 50x40x180 cm Solid Reclaimed Wood

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Berkfield Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Wine rack 50x40x180 cm Solid Reclaimed Wood
Bring the luxury of whimsical and vintage design to your interior with our boat-inspired wooden wine rack! This vintage-style wine rack will become the central of attention of your interior decor with its avantgarde design. This wine cabinet is made of solid reclaimed wood that has been sourced from joists, floors and support beams from old demolished buildings, and it can consist of different types of wood like pinewood, teak, beech, oak, cedar, mango wood, acacia, etc. This means the reclaimed wood retains the characteristics of these different types of wood. Reclaimed wood is already aged, weathered and dried, so it doesn't shrink or bend. The exquisite craftsmanship and the aesthetically-appealing wood grains make every piece of bar furniture unique and slightly different from the next. The wine cabinet is fully handmade and each step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting or lacquering. Featuring 16 bottle compartments, 1 drawer and 3 shelves, the wine rack provide ample space for storing your wine bottles and some accessories. Important note: Colours and wood grain vary from piece to piece, making each of our wine racks unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Warning: To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid reclaimed wood . Dimensions: 50 x 40 x 180 cm (W x D x H) . Finish: Polished, painted and lacquered . With 16 bottle compartments, 1 drawer and 3 shelves . In boat design . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here
Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here