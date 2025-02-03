Wine rack 50x40x180 cm Solid Reclaimed Wood

Bring the luxury of whimsical and vintage design to your interior with our boat-inspired wooden wine rack! This vintage-style wine rack will become the central of attention of your interior decor with its avantgarde design. This wine cabinet is made of solid reclaimed wood that has been sourced from joists, floors and support beams from old demolished buildings, and it can consist of different types of wood like pinewood, teak, beech, oak, cedar, mango wood, acacia, etc. This means the reclaimed wood retains the characteristics of these different types of wood. Reclaimed wood is already aged, weathered and dried, so it doesn't shrink or bend. The exquisite craftsmanship and the aesthetically-appealing wood grains make every piece of bar furniture unique and slightly different from the next. The wine cabinet is fully handmade and each step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting or lacquering. Featuring 16 bottle compartments, 1 drawer and 3 shelves, the wine rack provide ample space for storing your wine bottles and some accessories. Important note: Colours and wood grain vary from piece to piece, making each of our wine racks unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Warning: To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid reclaimed wood . Dimensions: 50 x 40 x 180 cm (W x D x H) . Finish: Polished, painted and lacquered . With 16 bottle compartments, 1 drawer and 3 shelves . In boat design . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)