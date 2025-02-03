Wine rack for 48 Bottles Black Metal

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This wine rack with simple yet stylish design adds a touch of modern class to your living space. This wine rack holds up to 48 bottles of wine. It's made of powder-coated metal, making it extremely durable and easy to maintain. It is an ideal choice to make a gift for your wine-loving friends and acquaintances. Additionally, the bottles of wine can be stacked in this wine rack. And it is easy to assemble. Please note that wine bottles are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated metal . Dimensions: 64 x 22 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Holds up to 48 bottles of wine (bottles not included) . Freestanding . Assembly required: Yes

This wine rack with simple yet stylish design adds a touch of modern class to your living space. This wine rack holds up to 48 bottles of wine. It's made of powder-coated metal, making it extremely durable and easy to maintain. It is an ideal choice to make a gift for your wine-loving friends and acquaintances. Additionally, the bottles of wine can be stacked in this wine rack. And it is easy to assemble. Please note that wine bottles are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated metal . Dimensions: 64 x 22 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Holds up to 48 bottles of wine (bottles not included) . Freestanding . Assembly required: Yes

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.