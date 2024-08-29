Wine rack for 42 Bottles Brown Solid Wood Pine

Store, age and display your wine in style with this wooden wine rack! Ample storage space: The wine shelf has 7 tiers that can hold up to 42 bottles of wine. Each tier can hold 6 bottles. Rustic design: Its simple and clean design adds a touch of rustic charm to your living space. High quality: Made of galvanised steel and solid pine wood, it is extremely durable! Solid pine wood is a kind of beautiful natural material. Treat the surface with oil, wax, lacquer, or a glazing finish for a stronger surface and easy cleaning. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: Brown . Material: Solid pine wood, galvanised steel . Dimensions: 61 x 22.5 x 61 cm (L x W x H) . Holds up to 42 bottles of wine (bottles not included) . Including mounting materials . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here