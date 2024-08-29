Wine rack for 77 Bottles Pinewood

Store, age and display your wine in style with this solid wooden wine rack! Its clean minimalist design adds a touch of rustic charm to your living space. The wine shelf holds up to 77 bottles of wine. Made of solid pinewood, it is extremely durable! You can keep its natural colour or add a coat of paint or other finish in your favourite colour. Thanks to the included mounting materials, our wine stand is easy to assemble. Important information - Material: Solid pine wood . Dimensions: 72 x 25 x 166 cm (W x D x H) . Holds up to 77 bottles of wine . Including mounting materials . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here