Wine rack for 72 Bottles White Metal

This wine rack is convenient to help you organize and store your favourite wines. Ample storage space: The wine shelf has 12 tiers that can hold up to 72 bottles of wine. Each tier can hold 6 bottles. Modern design: This wine rack is also a trendy addition to store wine in modern kitchens, pantry and bars. High quality: The bottle holder is made of all metal and does not rust and deform. Additionally, its surface is very smooth, which can prevent scratching the bottle. WARNING:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Important information - Colour: White . Material: Metal . Dimensions: 64 x 22 x 117 cm (W x D x H) . Holds up to 72 bottles of wine (bottles not included) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here