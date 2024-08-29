Marketplace.
Wall-mounted Wine rack for 24 Bottles Black Iron

Wall-mounted Wine rack for 24 Bottles Black Iron

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£54.99

£54.99/each

Wall-mounted Wine rack for 24 Bottles Black Iron
This wall-mounted wine rack, featuring a simple yet stylish design, adds a touch of modern looks to your living space. This wine rack holds up to 24 bottles of wine. It's made of powder-coated iron, making it extremely durable and easy to maintain. It is an ideal choice to make a gift for your wine-loving friends and acquaintances. Additionally, with the included mounting materials, this wine rack can be easily attached to the wall. It is also easy to assemble. Please note that wine bottles are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated iron . Dimensions: 21 x 22.5 x 120 cm (W x D x H) . Holds up to 24 bottles of wine (bottles not included) . Including mounting materials . Assembly required: Yes

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here