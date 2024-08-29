Wine rack for 12 Bottles Grey Solid Wood Pine

Store, age and display your wine in style with this wooden wine rack! Solid pine wood: This wine shelf is made of solid pine wood. Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: Every tier can hold 4 bottles of wine. With 3 tiers, this bottle holder can hold 12 bottles of wine in all and meet the needs of your family. Wave board design: The wave board design can make the cork wet to make the wine fresh. Wide applications: The wine bottle holder is suitable for the kitchen, pantry, cupboard, dining room, basement, countertop, bar or wine cellar, etc. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Solid pinewood . Dimensions: 43 x 25 x 38 cm (L x W x H) . Holds up to 12 bottles of wine . With 3 tiers . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here