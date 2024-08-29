Wine rack for 16 Bottles Solid Wood Mango

Store, age and display your wine in style with this wooden wine rack! It is perfect for wine aficionados. Rough mango wood: This wine shelf is made of solid mango wood, a hardwood with dense grains. Solid mango wood not only has the strength to bear the weight but also stands the wear and tear of time. Powder-coated iron: The iron with the black powder coating finish of the wine holder provides extra stability. Ample storage space: The bottle holder is ideal for holding up to 16 bottles of wine. It also provides 2 handy drawers for you to place more bottles or other items. Handmade wine rack: This wine bottle holder is fully handmade, and every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting or lacquering. Warning:In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. Note:The colours may vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique and slightly different from the next. The delivery is random. Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood with natural finish, powder-coated iron . Dimensions: 55 x 35 x 81 cm (W x D x H) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here