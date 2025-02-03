Wine Cabinet 40x30x80 cm Solid Acacia Wood

This wooden wine cabinet with rustic charm is definitely a great addition to your interior. The sideboard is made of solid acacia wood with a beautiful finish by polishing and lacquering, to give it a refined look. This cabinet is entirely handmade. The beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. It provides ample space for storing and displaying your bottles, wines, bottle openers and other wine equipment. You can also store things like books or other decorative items. The item is already assembled; no assembly is required. Important note: The colours vary from piece to piece, making each piece unique. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with honey brown finish . Dimensions: 40 x 30 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Finish: Polished, painted and lacquered . With 1 drawer . Weather-resistant and durable . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment devices provided . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)