Wine rack 13 Bottles Solid Acacia Wood

This wooden wine rack has been beautifully manufactured and presents an elegant way to store and display your wine collections. It will also become an eye-catcher in your home. The wine rack has four levels and can hold up to 13 bottles. The bottles are horizontally stored so that the corks remain moist and swelled, which prevents the wine from unwanted air contact and helps the wine keep its flavour. The wine storage cabinet is built of solid acacia wood with an oil finish, which makes it sturdy and durable and weather resistant. Assembly is easy. Important information - Material: Acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 50 x 30 x 90 cm (L x W x H) . Holds up to 13 bottles (horizontally) . Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use . Bottles not included . Easy to assemble