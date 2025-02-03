Wine rack for 96 Bottles Black Iron

This wine rack can be used to store and display your wine and makes a great addition to your home decor. The wine cabinet holds up to 96 bottles of wine. Its simple and clean design adds a touch of industrial charm to your living space. It will also make a great gift for your wine-loving friends and acquaintances. Additionally, made of sturdy iron, this wine holder is extremely stable and durable. Please note that wine bottles are not included in delivery. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Iron with metal spray coated finish . Dimensions: 64 x 22 x 157 cm (W x D x H) . Holds up to 96 bottles of wine (bottles not included) . Stackable . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

Sold by Berkfield Home (Berkfield Ltd)