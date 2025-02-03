Wine rack for 108 Bottles Metal

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This standing wine rack is a real eye-catcher. Made of wrought iron, this durable wine rack is fully powder coated to inhibit rust. This wine rack holds up to 108 bottles. It is classic and elegant in style. It would also make a great gift for wine-loving friends and acquaintances. Thanks to the fixtures included in the delivery, you can fix the rack to the wall to make it more stable. Important information - Material: Wrought iron . Powder coated in black . Total size: 65 x 24 x 191 cm (W x D x H) . Weight: 9.3 kg . Capacity: 108 bottles . Including wall fixtures . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

This standing wine rack is a real eye-catcher. Made of wrought iron, this durable wine rack is fully powder coated to inhibit rust. This wine rack holds up to 108 bottles. It is classic and elegant in style. It would also make a great gift for wine-loving friends and acquaintances. Thanks to the fixtures included in the delivery, you can fix the rack to the wall to make it more stable. Important information - Material: Wrought iron . Powder coated in black . Total size: 65 x 24 x 191 cm (W x D x H) . Weight: 9.3 kg . Capacity: 108 bottles . Including wall fixtures . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.