3 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set Black Engineered Wood

This trendy bathroom furniture set is meant to be an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Iron feet: The iron feet add a modern and calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Ample storage space: The bathroom cabinet provides various storage options and spacious space for you to store items in your bathroom. Practical design: The top of the bathroom sink cabinet is ideal for placing the sink. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:The sink is not included in the delivery. Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood, iron . Bathroom cabinet dimensions (high): 30 x 30 x 190 cm (L x W x H) . Bathroom cabinet dimensions (low): 30 x 30 x 100 cm (L x W x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 58 x 33 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Bathroom cabinet (high) . 1 x Bathroom cabinet (low) . 1 x Sink cabinet . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here