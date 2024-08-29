3 Piece Bathroom cabinet Set Solid Wood Acacia

This attractive bathroom cabinet set, with ample storage space, features a stylish yet practical design. Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Ample storage space: This bathroom furniture offers ample storage space to keep your essentials well organised and within reach. Sturdy legs: The iron legs add the bathroom cabinet's sturdiness and stability. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with natural finish, engineered wood, iron, glass . Sink cabinet dimensions: 62 x 33 x 58 cm (L x W x H) . Bathroom cabinet dimensions: 38 x 33 x 160 cm (L x W x H) . Mirror dimensions: 50 x 70 x 2.5 cm (L x W x T) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Bathroom cabinet . 1 x Mirror . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here