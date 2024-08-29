Bathroom cabinet 40x30x60 cm Solid Wood Mango and Iron

Marketplace.
This bathroom cabinet is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Durable material: Solid mango wood is a strong, tropical hardwood that makes sturdy furniture. Its beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture slightly different from the next. Iron frame: The iron frame adds a calm style to your interior while ensuring stability. Ample storage space: The bath cabinet offers ample space to easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Convenient handle: The metal handle allows you to open the bathroom storage cabinet easily to get what you want. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (not provided). Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid mango wood, iron . Dimensions: 40 x 30 x 60 cm (L x W x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here

