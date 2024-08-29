Marketplace.
Doormat Tufted 80x120 cm Light Brown

Doormat Tufted 80x120 cm Light Brown
Stop dirt and debris in your tracks with this doormat, an essential addition to any porch or mudroom! Practical material: The front door mat is made of flexible yet durable tufted polypropylene, which makes it damp and mildew proof. User-friendly design: The non-slip rubber backing prevents moisture from leaking and keeps the mat in place. The overall neutral design lets it blend with a variety of decor styles. Wide applications: This welcome mat is perfect for inside entryways near the door, closets, laundry, or other high traffic indoor and covered outdoor areas. Important information - Colour: Light brown . Material: 100% PP tuft, rubber . Size: 80 x 120 cm (W x L) . Total height: 5.5 mm . Total weight: 1960 g/„é° . Assembly required: No

