Rug Washable Beige 150x230 cm Anti Slip

Create a warm atmosphere in your home with this distinctive rug! It is the perfect choice for decorating your room while protecting your floors. Soft material: This washable rug is made of velvet, which is soft to the touch yet durable with low maintenance. Attractive pattern: The non-slip rug features attractive patterns, making it an eye-catcher in any room. Anti-slip backing: This soft rug can be firmly fixed to the ground with anti-slip backing to protect you from slipping. Noise reduction: This floor rug absorbs sound and can reduce various noises, creating a quiet condition for you. Easy care: The area rug is machine washable so that you can clean and maintain it easily. Good to know:The rug is fold-packed for easy transportation. Please give the product some time to become perfectly straight and flat. Important information - Colour: Beige . Material: 100% Polyester . Surface: Soft digital printed velvet . Size: 150 x 230 cm (L x W) . Weight: 1000 gsm . Pile height: 4 mm . Anti slip PVC backing . Machine washable at 30 degrees . Antibacterial . Noise absorbing