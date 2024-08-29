3 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set Black Engineered Wood

This stylish bathroom furniture set, featuring spacious storage space, is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with a smooth surface and features strength, stability and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: These bathroom cabinets offer ample storage space for keeping your bathroom supplies well organised. Wooden feet: The solid eucalyptus wood feet give the bathroom furniture a natural and pleasant look while ensuring stability. Easy-to-clean surface: The bathroom unit is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Stylish design: The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Screws and plugs for inside the wall are not included. We advise to find and use screws and plugs suitable specifically for your walls. If you're not sure, you can consult with a professional. Please read and follow each step of the instructions. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood, solid eucalyptus wood . Sink cabinet dimensions: 58 x 33 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Stand cabinet dimensions (s): 30 x 30 x 100 cm (W x D x H) . Stand cabinet dimensions (l): 30 x 30 x 190 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Stand cabinet (s) . 1 x Stand cabinet (l) . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here