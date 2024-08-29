Shaggy Rug PAMPLONA High Pile Modern Anthracite 80x150 cm

This soft shaggy rug is perfect for adding warmth and texture to your indoor living space. Durable and safe: This area rug is made of 100% polypropylene and has been tested for harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX. Soft and fluffy: This floor rug has soft and fluffy long piles that make it feel cosy and warm. Easy to clean and store: The shag rug is easy to clean with a damp cloth or a vacuum cleaner. It is also foldable and can be rolled up for easy storage and transport. Wide ranges of use: This fluffy rug is suitable for various interior spaces with underfloor heating, including living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, and offices. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: 100% Polypropylene . Size: 80 x 150 cm (W x L) . Pile height: 30 mm . Total weight: 1500 gsm . Suitable for underfloor heating . Tested for harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX . Range name: PAMPLONA