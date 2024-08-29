Rug OVIEDO Short Pile Anthracite 160x160 cm

Add comfort and style to your home decor with this soft rug. Durable and safe: This area rug is made of 100% polyester and has been tested for harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX. Super soft texture: This floor rug has soft, dense and flat piles that give it a Teddy look and a cosy, warm feel. Easy to clean and store: The fluffy rug is easy to clean with a damp cloth or a vacuum cleaner. It is also foldable and can be rolled up for easy storage and transport. Wide ranges of use: This modern rug is suitable for various interior spaces with underfloor heating, including living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, and offices. Important information - Colour: Anthracite . Material: 100% Polyester . Size: 160 x 160 cm (W x L) . Pile height: 12.5 mm . Total weight: 1800 gsm . Suitable for underfloor heating . Tested for harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX . Range name: OVIEDO