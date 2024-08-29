Bathroom cabinet Sonoma Oak 65x33x60 cm Engineered Wood

This bathroom cabinet is a great choice for your bathroom, making it tidy and organised! Durable material: The engineered wood is of exceptional quality with smooth surface and also features strength, stability, and resistance to moisture. Ample storage space: The bathroom furniture has 2 drawers and 1 compartment with door, offering various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. Wooden feet: The solid eucalyptus wood feet give the bathroom cupboard a natural and pleasant look while ensuring stability. Flexible design: You can install the door and drawers either on the left side or right side based on your own needs. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Material: Engineered wood, solid eucalyptus wood . Overall dimensions: 65 x 33 x 60 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here