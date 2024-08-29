Rug Rectangular Grey60x300 cm Bamboo

Get the natural look in your living room! This modern bamboo rug will make a great addition to any decor. Durable and long-lasting: As a natural material, bamboo boasts good breathability and a low odour. These qualities make bamboo rugs durable, water-resistant, and long-lasting. Anti-slip backing: This rug can be firmly fixed to the ground with anti-slip backing to protect you from slipping. Easy to clean and store: Made of natural, strong bamboo, this rug is easy to clean. It also can be rolled up for easy storage and transport. Neutral tones: Its neutral tones will blend well with a variety of interior styles. Good to know:The wood/bamboo is a natural product and can show imperfections. Because it's a natural product, the width of bamboo slat may vary with +/- 1 mm and small differences are common. Important information - Colour: Grey . Material: Bamboo, PP(polypropylene) . Size: 60 x 300 cm (W x L)