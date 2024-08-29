Bathroom Furniture Set Sonoma Oak Engineered Wood

With this stylish bathroom furniture set, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. The furniture set consists of a sink cabinet with a sink, a low cabinet, and a mirror. The chic basin cabinet has 1 compartment and fits perfectly under your sink, making your bathroom storage quite convenient. Made of ceramic, the basin can not only serve as a vessel for daily use but also as an adornment in your living space. Thanks to its trendsetting and contemporary design, this washbasin will definitely suit any decor. An overflow is also equipped to flow water out when it gets too full. The low cabinet has 2 compartments, offering ample space to store items in your bathroom. The mirror also adds an excellent appearance to your home decor. Additionally, this bathroom set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Please note: The tap and drain are not included in the delivery. Important information - Colour: Sonoma oak . Built-in basin colour: White . Material: Engineered wood, acrylic, ceramic . Mirror dimensions: 90 x 1.5 x 37 cm (W x D x H) . Sink cabinet dimensions: 90 x 38.5 x 46 cm (W x D x H) . Low cabinet dimensions: 30 x 30 x 80 cm (W x D x H) . Built-in basin dimensions: 91 x 39.5 x 18.5 cm (L x W x H) . Ceramis edge thickness: 4 cm . Drain hole diameter: 4.5 cm . With an overflow hole . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Mirror . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Low cabinet . 1 x Built-in basin