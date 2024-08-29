Bathroom Furniture Set Black Engineered Wood

With this stylish bathroom furniture set, you can create additional storage space for your bathroom with a striking, tidy appearance. The clean lines and sleek design blend into your bathroom perfectly. The furniture set, featuring a mirror and a cabinet, is made of durable and stable engineered wood. This chic cabinet features 1 compartment and 2 doors, offering ample storage space to store items in your bathroom. There is a handle on each door for better opening and closing. The mirror also adds an excellent appearance to your home decor. Additionally, this bathroom set is easy to clean with a damp cloth. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Engineered wood . Mirror size: 60 x 37 cm (L x W) . cabinet dimensions: 60 x 33 x 61 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . WARNING: In order to prevent overturning, this product must be used with the wall attachment device provided. . Please note: Screw(s) and plug(s) for inside the wall are not included. Seek and use screw(s) and plug(s) suitable for your walls. If you are uncertain, seek professional advice. Read and follow each step of the instruction carefully. . Delivery contains: . 1 x cabinet . 1 x Mirror . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here