Bathroom cabinet 38x33x160 cm Solid Wood Acacia

This bathroom cabinet is a great choice for your bathroom, making it tidy and organised! Solid acacia wood: This bathroom cabinet is made of solid acacia wood combined with engineered wood. Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Ample storage space: The bathroom furniture has 1 drawer, 2 open compartments and 2 compartments with door, offering various storage options and extra space to store items in your bathroom. Stable feet: The iron feet of the bathroom cabinet ensure sturdiness and stability. Flexible door: You can install the door either on the left side or right side based on your own needs. Warning:To prevent it being overturned, this product must be used with the provided wall attachment device. Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid acacia wood with a natural finish, engineered wood, iron . Overall dimensions: 38 x 33 x 160 cm (W x D x H) . Feet height: 10 cm . Assembly required: Yes . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here