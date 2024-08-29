3 Piece Bathroom Furniture Set Solid Wood Pine

This bathroom furniture set is an excellent addition to your bathroom, giving it a tidy and striking appearance! Solid pine wood: Solid pine wood is a beautiful natural material. Pine wood has a straight grain, and the knots give the material its signature, rustic look. Ample storage space: The bath cabinet offers ample space to easily accommodate your essential toiletries and bath items such as soaps, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Convenient handles: The metal handles allow you to open the bathroom storage cabinet easily to get what you want. Clear image: The mirror provides a fine and non-distorted reflection, so it is suitable for making up, shaving or checking the suit before going out. Warning:To prevent it from tipping over, this product must be used with the wall attachment device (not provided). Good to know:Each item is unique with variations in colours and grains. The delivery is random, ensuring the exclusivity and individuality of your product. Important information - Material: Solid pinewood . Sink cabinet dimensions: 70 x 32 x 63 cm (W x D x H) . Tall cabinet dimensions: 48 x 32 x 170 cm (W x D x H) . Mirror dimensions: 70 x 12 x 79 cm (W x D x H) . With ample storage space . Vintage look . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Sink cabinet . 1 x Tall cabinet . 1 x Mirror . Legal Documents:More details about preventing your furniture from tipping over can be found here