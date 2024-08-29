Carpet Runner Sisal Look Silver 50x200 cm

If you're looking for a carpet that is both elegant and practical, this carpet runner is your perfect choice! Soft and absorbent material: Mainly made from polypropylene fabric, this runner rug is highly comfortable and can quickly absorb moisture and mud. Natural look: The hall runner has a sisal look. This design provides a good grip, always keeping this hallway runner rug in place while bringing a natural style to your interior. Easy to clean: The floor runner is machine washable. You can also vacuum the runner mat regularly or make a spot treatment for mild stains. All these can be done with ease. Wide applications: The floor carpet can be used in many places, such as living room, dining room, kitchen, hallway, laundry room, etc. Good to know:The rug is roll-packed for easy transportation. Please give the product some time to become perfectly straight and flat. Important information - Colour: Silver . Material: 89% polypropylene, 5% polyester, 6% cotton . Size: 50 x 200 cm (W x L) . Thickness: 5 mm . Total weight: 1375 gr/m¬≤ . In sisal look