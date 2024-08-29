Rug HUARTE Short Pile Soft and Washable Black 140x200 cm

This soft rug is perfect for adding warmth and texture to your indoor living space. Durable and safe: This area rug is made of 100% polyester and has been tested for harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX. Eye-catching look: This floor rug has soft and fluffy short piles that give it a modern fur appearance and a cosy, warm feel. Non-slip backing: The fluffy rug has a non-slip backing that ensures it stays securely in place and provides a strong grip. Easy to clean and store: The modern rug is machine washable up to 30 degrees so that you can clean and maintain it more easily. It is also foldable and can be rolled up for easy storage and transport. Wide ranges of use: This non-slip rug is suitable for various interior spaces with underfloor heating, including living rooms, bedrooms, hallways, and offices. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: 100% Polyester . Size: 140 x 200 cm (W x L) . Pile height: 18 mm . Total weight: 1250 gsm . Super soft and fluffy short pile . Non-slip backing . Machine washable up to 30 degrees . Suitable for underfloor heating . Tested for harmful substances according to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX . Range name: HUARTE