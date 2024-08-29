Rug ZIZUR 200x290 cm Jute Look Indoor and Outdoor

You won't have to worry about dirt and dust thanks to this rug, which creates a cosy ambience in both indoor and outdoor spaces. Durable material: Made of PP material, this carpet is durable and can be used for long-term outdoor use. Jute look: This outdoor rug comes in a jute look, infusing your interior with an alluring touch of natural beauty. Versatile usage: The door mat is not only suitable for outdoor use, such as patios, balconies, gardens or picnics in the park, but also for indoor use, offering stylish design and comfort. Easy cleaning: The floor mat is easy to be cleaned, spray it with a hose or sweep away dirt with water and air it dry. It does not accumulate water and is easy to dry. Important information - Material: PP (Polypropylene) . Size: 200 x 290 cm (W x L) . UV-resistant . Features round design . Range name: ZIZUR