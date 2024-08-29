Rug Washable 120x180 cm Light Beige Anti Slip

Create a warm atmosphere in your home with this distinctive rug! It is the perfect choice for decorating your room while protecting your floors. This floor mat is made of velvet, which is soft to touch yet durable with low maintenance. The carpet features attractive patterns, making it an eye-catcher in any room. Additionally, this carpet can be firmly fixed to the ground with the anti-slip backing to protect you from slipping. Thanks to the noise-absorbing design, it creates a quiet condition for you. The rug is machine washable, so that you can clean and maintain it easily. Important note: The rug is fold-packed for easy transportation. Please give the product some time to become perfectly straight and flat. Important information - Colour: Light beige . Material: 100% Polyester . Surface: Soft digital printed velvet . Size: 120 x 180 cm (L x W) . Total weight: 1000 gsm . Pile Height: 4 mm . Anti slip PVC backing . Machine washable at 30 degrees . Dryer: Not suitable . Antibacterial . Noise absorbing